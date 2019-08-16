Nestlé adds new flavours to Munchies range

John Wood

Nestlé has introduced two new flavours to its Munchies brand in the UK and Ireland this summer.

Munchies Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Munchies Cookie Dough will be available in 101g sharing bags, and are the first new Munchies products since 1996.

Munchies brand manager Cat Mews said: “We are thrilled to bring these two tasty new flavours to our Munchies family. Our teams in York and Fawdon have worked tirelessly over the last six months to bring these new flavours to our loyal Munchies fans. It’s a real delight to see (and taste) the results of our hard work, reaction so far has been amazing and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Munchies.”

Chocolate Fudge Brownie is available in all major retailers and Cookie Dough is exclusive to Tesco, Booker and One Stop stores.

