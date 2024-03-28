BP is expecting to sell over two million Easter eggs as customers stock up on treats before they head off to visit family and friends over the Easter weekend.

The oil giant expects Easter classics to be the biggest sellers with the number of Cadbury’s Creme Eggs sold at BP stores forecast to increase by 47%, to one egg every 17 seconds.

Meanwhile, following record sales for Mother’s Day, sales of Easter flowers at BP sites are already up by 44% compared to last year.

In addition, BP expects to sell just under 500,000 hot drinks in the build-up to Easter as motorists seek a caffeine boost on their travels. It also anticipates selling 40,000 sausage rolls, 50,000 bacon & cheese turnovers and 35,000 bacon and sausage baps. And sales of doughnuts are expected to reach 35,000 unitsover the Easter week.

Sonya Adams, BP’s VP mobility & convenience retail UK, said: “Customers across the country will be hitting the road over the Easter weekend and loading up on high quality fuels alongside chocolate and treats along the way! We’re open as usual across the Easter bank holidays, so whether a coffee while on the move, snacks for their journeys or picking up dinner for later, we are committed to meeting customers’ evolving needs. As consumers change the way they interact with our stores, we aim to deliver exactly what they want, when and where they want it.”