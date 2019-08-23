Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelopment of site

John Wood · 23 August, 2019
Llandeilo Service Station

A service station in the market town Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire has reopened after a £100,000 redevelopment, including rebranding as a Murco forecourt.

The owner of Llandeilo Service Station, Sithamparappillai Paramesvaran (known locally as Appan) closed the site for five months to totally redevelop the forecourt and shop.

He said: “A very competitive fuel supply deal from Murco was extremely helpful in enabling me to release cash that I could use in the station’s redevelopment.

“Murco offer a very professional, yet personal approach to business and their ongoing support to me and my business is very welcome.

“Since reopening, I’ve got a very attractive station with increasing fuel volumes and the town has got back a valuable local resource.”

Weekly retail fuel prices: 19 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.5364.57140.16129.06
East Midlands132.1066.40141.37129.07
London131.85141.85129.52
North East130.85144.25128.58
North West131.60139.66128.82
Northern Ireland129.13134.50126.35
Scotland131.8363.30140.01129.04
South East132.8662.50141.62129.81
South West132.24138.89129.06
Wales131.09138.10128.06
West Midlands131.8660.90141.24128.98
Yorkshire & Humber131.40140.49128.65
