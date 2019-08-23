Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelopment of site· 23 August, 2019
A service station in the market town Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire has reopened after a £100,000 redevelopment, including rebranding as a Murco forecourt.
The owner of Llandeilo Service Station, Sithamparappillai Paramesvaran (known locally as Appan) closed the site for five months to totally redevelop the forecourt and shop.
He said: “A very competitive fuel supply deal from Murco was extremely helpful in enabling me to release cash that I could use in the station’s redevelopment.
“Murco offer a very professional, yet personal approach to business and their ongoing support to me and my business is very welcome.
“Since reopening, I’ve got a very attractive station with increasing fuel volumes and the town has got back a valuable local resource.”
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.53
|64.57
|140.16
|129.06
|East Midlands
|132.10
|66.40
|141.37
|129.07
|London
|131.85
|141.85
|129.52
|North East
|130.85
|144.25
|128.58
|North West
|131.60
|139.66
|128.82
|Northern Ireland
|129.13
|134.50
|126.35
|Scotland
|131.83
|63.30
|140.01
|129.04
|South East
|132.86
|62.50
|141.62
|129.81
|South West
|132.24
|138.89
|129.06
|Wales
|131.09
|138.10
|128.06
|West Midlands
|131.86
|60.90
|141.24
|128.98
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.40
|140.49
|128.65