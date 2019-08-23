Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelopment of site

John Wood

A service station in the market town Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire has reopened after a £100,000 redevelopment, including rebranding as a Murco forecourt.

The owner of Llandeilo Service Station, Sithamparappillai Paramesvaran (known locally as Appan) closed the site for five months to totally redevelop the forecourt and shop.

He said: “A very competitive fuel supply deal from Murco was extremely helpful in enabling me to release cash that I could use in the station’s redevelopment.

“Murco offer a very professional, yet personal approach to business and their ongoing support to me and my business is very welcome.

“Since reopening, I’ve got a very attractive station with increasing fuel volumes and the town has got back a valuable local resource.”

