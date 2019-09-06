Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Attempt to steal ATM from Northern Irish forecourt fails

John Wood · 06 September, 2019
PSNI car

Detectives in Northern Ireland are investigating an attempted ATM theft from a service station in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, during the early hours of Thursday September 5.

Detective inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “Police were alerted at around 5:20am to an attempt to steal an ATM machine from a service station on the Sligo Road, near Scaffog.

“Police responded and when officers arrived on scene, two male suspects made off.

“Significant damage was caused to the ATM bunker. However, we believe at this time no money was taken.”

He added: “I know this attempted theft will cause disruption to the public, but I want to reassure the community we will do everything we can to catch those responsible, and we are working with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána. However, we also need the public to help us and report anything suspicious they’ve seen in recent days.

“In particular, did you see any suspicious activity in, or around the area of the service station from 11:00pm last night until 6:00am?

“Did you see any strange vehicles in the area between these times? Have you captured any vehicles being driven suspiciously on your dash cam?

“If you have any information you believe may help our investigation, please call detectives in Enniskillen on 101, quoting reference 170 05/09/19. It could make all the difference.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Food Hygiene Training