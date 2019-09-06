CBE creates 20 new jobs to cater for growth in its business

John Wood

Retail technology company CBE has created 20 new jobs to cater for growth both in its home market in Ireland and internationally.

CEO Sean Kenna explained: “In spite of the Brexit risk, our UK business is our fastest growing division and next month we will be moving to a much larger UK head office and operations hub based in Derby, to cater for this growth.

“Our international business outside of the UK also continues to grow. We now have a presence in 12 countries including the US, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Algeria and Bahrain, all of which we remotely support from our head office in Claremorris.

“Our new staff are highly skilled graduates and will be involved in many facets of the business including software development, project management, marketing, sales and administration.

“We are delighted that CBE can offer quality local employment to those highly skilled people, the majority coming from third level education along the West of Ireland.”

Kenna said CBE’s business model had evolved in recent years, enabling it to build partnerships with leading global companies to provide them with bespoke solutions. He added: “In order for this to happen, our research and development division had to grow considerably and within the last eight years it has trebled to over 40 employees.

“Next year CBE will be celebrating 40 years of business in Claremorris and we are looking forward to many more years of continued growth.”

0800 731 4591

https://cbesoftware.co.uk

