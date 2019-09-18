Fuel theft spree man jailed for 13 weeks

Tracy West

A Bristol man who stole over £300-worth of fuel from six different forecourts on seven different occasions has been jailed for 13 weeks.

The Bristol Live website reported that 31-year old Jonathan Savage’s fuel theft spree took place between December 2018 and April 2019.

Savage stole £50.61-worth of petrol from Eastville Park Service Station in Muller Road on December 23. He then took £60.04-worth of fuel from Shell Arnos Castle Service Station in St Philips Causeway on January 2. His next target was St Andrews Service Station in Avonmouth, where he stole £70.33-worth of petrol on January 11. He went back to the St Andrews site on January 25, and made off with £40.35-worth of fuel. Savage then stole £60-worth from Gordano Services, at Junction 19 of the M5, on January 27. He then went to the Sainsbury's forecourt in Ashton, on March 17, where he stole an unknown amount of petrol. Savage finished his spree at Gloucester Road Shell Service Station in Horfield on April 9, stealing £30.19-worth of fuel.

Savage was sentenced to a 13-week jail term on September 4 at Bristol Magistrates Court and ordered to pay £396.52.