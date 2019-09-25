Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Gulf Retail appoints new regional manager for South East

John Wood · 25 September, 2019
Myra McPartlin, Gulf Retail regional Manager, South East
Myra McPartlin
  (Photo:  )

Gulf Retail has appointed Myra McPartlin as regional manager, South East, replacing Steve White who has retired.

Myra was previously area business manager in Scotland and more recently in the North West, having joined Certas Energy in 2016 from its parent company DCC where, as part of the company’s graduate programme, she undertook a variety of roles.

“In a relatively short period of time Myra has proven her retail and managerial credentials and we are delighted to promote her,” commented Craig Nugent, head of dealer sales.

“She will add further drive and enthusiasm to a highly experienced team, all committed to support our dealers and grow the Gulf network.”

“It’s a fantastic challenge and I know I have a huge responsibility at this exciting time in the development of the Gulf brand,” said Myra.

“There is a great camaraderie in Certas Energy and I shall continue to play my part as we drive the brand forward. Since joining Gulf Retail, I’ve really enjoyed my life on the road, meeting dealers and building long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships and I look forward to replicating this within the South East.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.21139.71127.97
East Midlands132.10142.41128.05
London131.9860.90140.78128.43
North East130.78140.41127.12
North West131.4859.90138.65127.94
Northern Ireland129.35133.72126.04
Scotland132.00139.13127.59
South East132.8263.90140.86128.73
South West132.0461.80138.41127.74
Wales131.00136.81126.81
West Midlands131.71139.74128.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.3284.90139.64127.84
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Rat in kitchen forces forecourt closure

Euro 6 engines could boost diesel demand

No disruption to supplies following Extin...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Drive-off thief steals £950 of fuel from...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News