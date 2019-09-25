Gulf Retail appoints new regional manager for South East

John Wood

Myra McPartlin (Photo: )

Gulf Retail has appointed Myra McPartlin as regional manager, South East, replacing Steve White who has retired.

Myra was previously area business manager in Scotland and more recently in the North West, having joined Certas Energy in 2016 from its parent company DCC where, as part of the company’s graduate programme, she undertook a variety of roles.

“In a relatively short period of time Myra has proven her retail and managerial credentials and we are delighted to promote her,” commented Craig Nugent, head of dealer sales.

“She will add further drive and enthusiasm to a highly experienced team, all committed to support our dealers and grow the Gulf network.”

“It’s a fantastic challenge and I know I have a huge responsibility at this exciting time in the development of the Gulf brand,” said Myra.

“There is a great camaraderie in Certas Energy and I shall continue to play my part as we drive the brand forward. Since joining Gulf Retail, I’ve really enjoyed my life on the road, meeting dealers and building long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships and I look forward to replicating this within the South East.”

