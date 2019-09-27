Co-op site in north Wales reopens after £1m overhaul

John Wood

The Co-op has unveiled its new-look petrol filling station and food store at Old Colwyn in North Wales following a £1m overhaul of the site.

The petrol filling station in Abergele Road, Old Colwyn, re-launched on Thursday September 26 following a three-month closure.

Commencing in June, the works included replacement tanks, forecourt and canopy, plus a new and improved food store and range.

The Co-op includes customer car parking, bakery, Amazon lockers, Costa coffee dispenser, hot food, food to go and a focus on fresh, healthy foods.

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to make further significant investment in North Wales. Our aim is for the petrol station and food store to operate at the heart of local life – a community hub – providing food and fuel needs conveniently for the community and visitors to the region.

“The Co-op is committed to making a difference and creating value in its communities, and the investment is a great way for the Co-op to mark its 175th anniversary year.”

