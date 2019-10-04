Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
DFS forms alliance with ChargePoint in north America

John Wood · 04 October, 2019

A major supplier of equipment to the UK forecourt sector has announced an alliance in north America with one of the biggest EV charging companies active in the UK.

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation that delivers fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management, has reached an agreement with ChargePoint to bring electric vehicle (EV) chargers to retail and commercial locations in north America.

The collaboration will add DC fast chargers, Level 2 (L2) AC chargers and fleet chargers to the DFS product portfolio in north America.

ChargePoint claims to have the world’s largest EV charging network, having recently announced that it has passed 100,000 places to charge across its global network.

“As the transition to electric mobility continues to accelerate, partnerships with companies like DFS are key to expanding access to charging and enabling businesses across industries to be part of the build out of the future fueling network,” said Scott Miller, ChargePoint’s vice president of global sales operations and channel. “As a leader in the industry, DFS is well positioned to play a significant role in the shift to electric mobility and we are confident that this collaboration will bring tremendous value to the fuelling and convenience retail market in north America.”

“We are thrilled to work alongside ChargePoint to present our north American customers the option to add electric charging stations to their forecourts,” explained DFS vice president and general manager of north America, Kendra Keller. “As part of our commitment to enabling the evolution of consumer experience in fuelling and convenience retail, DFS is always exploring new avenues for alternative energy provision, so this strategic partnership with ChargePoint is a logical and exciting step forward in that aim.”

