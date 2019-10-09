Robber threatens forecourt staff with crowbar and steals cash

John Wood

Merseyside Police detectives are investigating after a balaclava-clad robber threatened staff at a Liverpool petrol station with a crowbar.

The raider demanded cash after storming into the Morrisons forecourt site in Belle Vale at around 6.40am on Wednesday October 9.

No-one was injured but Merseyside Police said staff were left shaken by the ordeal.

The attacker escaped from the petrol station with a “quantity of cash”, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and detectives are appealing for information about the robbery.

The man was described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and of slim build. He was wearing dark clothing, gloves and a balaclava and spoke with a Liverpool accent.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, captured anything on dash cam footage, or who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Merseyside Police via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or by calling 101 quoting the reference 19100583515. They can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously. on 0800 555111.

