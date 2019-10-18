Two police cars responding to forecourt break-in rammed

John Wood

Two police cars responding to reports of a break-in at a forecourt in Essex have been rammed by another car.

Officers were called to a suspected break-in at the Harvest Service Station on High Road, North Weald at about 3.25am on Thursday October 17.

It was after they arrived at the scene that the cars were hit by another car.

No-one was injured during the incident but the station was taped off for several hours while officers carried out enquiries.

Essex Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a group of people trying to break into a petrol station in High Road, North Weald at around 3.25am on Thursday, October 17.

“We attended and during the incident it was reported two police cars were rammed by another vehicle.

“A 17-year-old boy from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle while a 41 year-old woman from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.”

Anyone who saw anything, or has CCTV or dash cam footage or any other information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 107 of October 17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: