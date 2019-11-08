Kay Group opens new-to-industry site in north Wales

John Wood

The Kay Group has opened its latest new-to-industry site on the southern outskirts of Ruabon in north Wales, and sold 100,000 litres of fuel in its first week of trading.

The Shell-branded petrol filling station features a Spar convenience store, with two Costa Express machines, a WH Smith stationary section, and a Greggs internal retailing partner with ample seating, free Wi-Fi and a free-to-use ATM.

It is Kay Group’s tenth major capital investment in under five years, including seven new-to-industry developments.

The location will serve the local community, the outlying village areas, commuting and holiday traffic during the tourist season.

The site also comprises a five-bay car wash centre, two bay vacuum facility, HGV fuels and agricultural Red Diesel, and is part of an estate that includes a Costa drive-thru and an Aldi store. The estate is the first phase of a scheme that includes housing and a business park.

The Kay Group is keen to embrace the Welsh language and turned to local junior barrister MR Wayne Williams who assisted with directional and informational signage, ensuring the correct grammar and spelling was used in the right context both externally and internally on all dual language signage.

Manager director Richard Cox said: “I am very grateful to Mr Williams who worked with me right from the early days of the development on the design of the signage and came up with some additional excellent ideas such as displaying the Welsh Dragon on the entrance to the building which we are proud to be able to do.

“We look forward to serving the needs of the residents from the local area over the years to come.”

Andrew Braxton, dealer manager of Shell UK Oil Products, commented: “We are delighted with our growing partnership with The Kay Group. This is their third new-to-industry site with the Shell brand.

“To achieve 100,000 litres in the first week of trading is outstanding and a testimony to the hard work of The Kay Group and a quality offer that meets customer needs. We are proud to see the Shell brand on this forecourt and look forward to working with The Kay Group on future projects.”

Kay Group was ranked 12th of the most recent Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies and with this latest opening it now operates 19 sites with an additional one leased to BP.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: