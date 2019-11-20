Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Thieves steal cash machine by ripping it from its moorings

John Wood · 20 November, 2019
police blue light

A cash machine has been stolen from a service station in Cheshire by thieves who ripped it from its moorings.

The theft was carried out two men, who arrived at Wardle Service station on the A51 near Nantwich at 1.15am on Monday November 18.

They placed a rope around the ATM and used their vehicle to rip it from its stand before driving towards Nantwich.

Detective sergeant Steven Smith, of Crewe CID, said: “Our investigation into this incident is in its early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV and forensics.

“We are also urging anyone with any information which may aid our investigation to come forward.

“The A51 is a busy road, particularly with haulage vehicles, and we want to hear from anyone with a dashcam who was driving in the area between 12.30am and 2am on Monday 18 November and may have recorded the offenders travelling to, or fleeing, the scene.

“The vehicle was a distinctive dark Land Rover-style car which had a broken tail light and a smashed rear windscreen.

“We also want to hear from any residents with CCTV cameras who believe they may have footage of the car travelling past their homes.

“I ask anyone with any information which may assist our investigation to contact the team here at Crewe CID on 101, quoting IML 567630.”

Information can also be reported online at www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.

To submit dashcam footage visit https://cheshireconstabulary.egressforms.com

