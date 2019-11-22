Trebor unveils first sugar-free extra Strong variety

John Wood

Mint brand Trebor has introduced the first sugar-free variety of its Extra Strong brand.

Sugar-free Trebor Extra Strong Minis are available now in two pack formats – a 12.6g dispenser pack and a 44.5g 100-mint pot pack.

Laura Trampe, brand manager for Trebor, said: “Growth for Trebor is being driven by products such as Trebor Multipacks and, more recently Trebor Cool Drops.

“Trebor Extra Strong Minis offer the intense hit of refreshment from Trebor Extra Strong Peppermint in a sugar-free compressed format. Extra Strong is an iconic sub-brand with a high level of awareness among UK consumers. By offering Trebor Extra Strong Minis in two appealing formats, we know that shoppers looking for sugar-free offerings will have the perfect product in the right pack format for them.”

www.deliciousdisplay.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: