Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Trebor unveils first sugar-free extra Strong variety

John Wood · 22 November, 2019

Mint brand Trebor has introduced the first sugar-free variety of its Extra Strong brand.

Sugar-free Trebor Extra Strong Minis are available now in two pack formats – a 12.6g dispenser pack and a 44.5g 100-mint pot pack.

Laura Trampe, brand manager for Trebor, said: “Growth for Trebor is being driven by products such as Trebor Multipacks and, more recently Trebor Cool Drops.

“Trebor Extra Strong Minis offer the intense hit of refreshment from Trebor Extra Strong Peppermint in a sugar-free compressed format. Extra Strong is an iconic sub-brand with a high level of awareness among UK consumers. By offering Trebor Extra Strong Minis in two appealing formats, we know that shoppers looking for sugar-free offerings will have the perfect product in the right pack format for them.”

www.deliciousdisplay.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.0157.70138.30126.81
East Midlands130.59139.47126.61
London131.00140.06127.56
North East129.23139.06125.25
North West129.8364.92138.07126.36
Northern Ireland127.82133.40124.44
Scotland130.4852.70137.39126.25
South East131.4769.90139.42127.48
South West130.5064.90136.17126.41
Wales129.68135.94125.44
West Midlands130.33140.40126.46
Yorkshire & Humber129.8099.90138.58126.25
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

BP Chargemaster claims to be UK's most-us...

MFG applies for consent for major overhau...

Bungling raiders demolish canopy in attem...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Co-op completes £1.7m revamp of North Yor...

Shell opens hydrogen refuelling station a...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News