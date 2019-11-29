Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Two men threaten cashier in early morning armed raid

Tracy West · 29 November, 2019

Police are appealing for information following an incident at the BP site in Greenock Road, Paisley.

According to Glasgow Live, at approximately 7.10 this morning two men entered the forecourt store armed with a weapon and threatened a female member of staff before making off with cigarettes and alcohol. The worker was uninjured but has been left very upset by the incident.

Reports say the first man was between 5ft 7” and 5ft 10” tall with a medium build. He was wearing a navy coloured puffer coat, dark tracksuit trousers and white trainers. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a black face mask. The second man was of a similar height but was wearing a grey hooded top with a Celtic scarf covering his face. He spoke with a local accent and was carrying a blue Smyths Toys bag.

Detective Sergeant Gary McEwan said: “This store is popular with the local community as well as morning commuters coming into and leaving Paisley. I am asking people who were around at the time of the crime to think back and consider if they noticed anything suspicious or unusual? If you have a dash cam, please check the footage as it may have captured the suspects at the garage before committing the crime. Any small piece of information could be vital as we piece together the circumstances of this crime.”

