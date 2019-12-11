Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Analysis

Detectives investigating ATM thefts arrest man

John Wood · 11 December, 2019
Damage cause by an ATM theft
A forecourt at Irvinestown was badly damaged during one theft
  (Photo:  )

Detectives investigating the theft of a number of ATM machines in Northern Ireland have arrested a 26-year-old man in the Omagh area on suspicion of theft and attempted theft offences.

Searches were also carried out in the Omagh and Seskinore areas and a number of items have been seized for further examination.

The suspect has been taken to Omagh Police Station where he is being questioned by detectives.

Detective superintendent Rowan Moore from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Branch said: “A 26-year-old man was arrested today in relation to an ongoing investigation into the thefts and attempted thefts of ATMs in the Omagh, Fintona and Irvinestown areas, which took place between December 2018 and March 2019.

“ATM thefts cause loss and devastation, both to the business owners and to the local communities, many of whom are rural and depend on their local ATM provision for access to cash. During our investigation we have seen the positive result of the community and police working together to catch those we believe are responsible for the theft of ATMS. However, we are not complacent and we continue to focus on doing everything we can to catch those responsible for previous incidents and prevent further thefts.

“In the run up to the busy festive period, more people will be visiting ATMs and I would encourage the public to let us know if they see anything suspicious. Construction work is also likely to come to a halt over the holidays and I would encourage those who own or use heavy plant machinery to be mindful of the risk and take every possible step to secure and immobilise machinery. If criminals cannot steal diggers, they cannot tear out ATMs. This will also mean that these expensive pieces of machinery are not destroyed or burnt out.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4761.40138.28126.22
East Midlands130.01140.66126.05
London130.41139.39126.85
North East128.45138.66124.29
North West129.1663.90138.34125.49
Northern Ireland127.22130.90123.29
Scotland129.84136.07125.15
South East131.04138.34126.93
South West129.9167.57137.18125.74
Wales129.00135.78124.71
West Midlands129.94138.53126.11
Yorkshire & Humber129.21138.68125.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Appleby Westward adds two forecourts as p...

AFC Energy launches EV charger powered by...

Euro Car Parts cuts plastic usage with ne...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

Appleby Westward adds two forecourts as p...

AFC Energy launches EV charger powered by...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News