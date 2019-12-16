GripHero wins big at APEA 2019 Awards

GripHero, the developer of fuel nozzle-mounted, anti-static hand-protection dispensers, was the big winner at the APEA 2019 Awards, clinching two titles. The company won both the Environmental Protection and Improvement Award, and the Innovation Award.

Commenting on its success, Oli Yeo, managing director and the designer of GripHero's dispenser and anti-static hand-protection, said: "GripHero's solution to protecting the health and wellbeing of customers on the forecourt and reducing plastic waste has captured the imagination not only of the judges at the APEA awards, but forecourt owners up and down the country."

Other winners included TSG taking the Health & Safety Performance Award for its SAFEtember initiative; HTEC was presented with the Milestone Award for its 40 years in the industry; Dylan Evans, of London Fire Brigade won the Rising Star Award; Certas Energy took home the Best Non-Retail Fuel Installation Award for its Red Lion HGV refuelling facility; Henderson Retail was presented with the Best New Forecourt Award for Spar Fortfield; and Geoff Oldham was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

