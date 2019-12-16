Be mindful of increased fire risks over the Christmas season, says Bureau Veritas

Ahead of the annual seasonal shopping rush, compliance authority Bureau Veritas is reminding retailers of the increased fire risks brought about during the festivities and the importance of increased health and safety measures. A key concern lies in the use of festive decorations, with some items often made from combustible materials in readily ignitable forms, while festive lights and other seasonal electrical equipment, if overloaded, damaged or poorly managed, can also present a risk of fire.

Adding to the equation is the danger presented by additional stock levels, providing increased fuel should a fire arise, in addition to the potential for poorly stored stock to obstruct fire doors, routes to exits, fire-fighting equipment or signage.

Bureau Veritas warns that the potential lack of fire risk awareness among new employees or seasonal workers adds to the issue with many unfamiliar with a premises' fire risk assessment, emergency plan and fire safety procedures.

