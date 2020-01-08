JTI removes gantries from three stores for selling illicit tobacco

John Wood

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has removed its gantries from three retailers’ stores after they were convicted of selling illegal tobacco.

The removal of JTI gantries from NJ Food & Wine in Staines, Kenton Superstores in Harrow and KS News in Bilston takes the total number of gantries removed to 43.

The tobacco manufacturer also called on other companies supplying products and services to the stores to review their relationships and consider whether they wanted to continue doing business with them.

JTI urged any retailer aware of, or who suspected, illicit tobacco being sold should report it via the JTI website (www.jtiadvance.co.uk/DontBeComplicit), Trading Standards (03454 040506), HM Revenue & Customs’ Fraud Hotline (0800 788887) or Crimestoppers (0800 555111).

