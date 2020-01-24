Opal Fruits brought back for a limited period

John Wood

Mars Wrigley has announced that Opal Fruits are to return to British shops.

The treat will be offered in its original flavour format, meaning, that for the first time in over a decade, the public will be able to enjoy both a lemon and a lime treat (the two were combined to make way for a blackcurrant offering when Opal Fruits became Starburst in 1998.

Opal Fruits will be available exclusively at Poundland before becoming more widely available at other discounter stores - including B&M, Home Bargains and Iceland. Those seeking a dose of nostalgia will have to be quick, though, as the unexplainably juicy treat will only be available for a limited time.

Speaking on the return of the cult classic, Hannah Jackson, senior brand manager, said: ‘I’m delighted that Opal Fruits are making a special return to British shelves.

“Bringing back the original flavours is sure to bring a smile to the faces of retro treat lovers across the nation. Be quick, though – they won’t be available for long.”

