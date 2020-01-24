Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Opal Fruits brought back for a limited period

John Wood · 24 January, 2020

Mars Wrigley has announced that Opal Fruits are to return to British shops.

The treat will be offered in its original flavour format, meaning, that for the first time in over a decade, the public will be able to enjoy both a lemon and a lime treat (the two were combined to make way for a blackcurrant offering when Opal Fruits became Starburst in 1998.

Opal Fruits will be available exclusively at Poundland before becoming more widely available at other discounter stores - including B&M, Home Bargains and Iceland. Those seeking a dose of nostalgia will have to be quick, though, as the unexplainably juicy treat will only be available for a limited time.

Speaking on the return of the cult classic, Hannah Jackson, senior brand manager, said: ‘I’m delighted that Opal Fruits are making a special return to British shelves.

“Bringing back the original flavours is sure to bring a smile to the faces of retro treat lovers across the nation. Be quick, though – they won’t be available for long.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.4167.40141.10128.52
East Midlands132.93141.67128.44
London133.0565.90142.23128.80
North East131.55139.57126.67
North West132.1066.90140.54127.58
Northern Ireland129.82134.61125.46
Scotland132.65139.08127.50
South East133.80141.93129.03
South West132.9567.90139.13128.12
Wales132.1064.90137.03127.13
West Midlands132.7866.57142.07128.26
Yorkshire & Humber131.9963.90141.14127.34
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages wins consent for development...

Sainsbury’s reveals proposal to add petro...

Westmorland extends Esso supply deal with...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Forecourt market remains buoyant, says Ch...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News