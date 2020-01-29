Police hunt gang after ram-raid on South Yorkshire forecourt

John Wood

Three thieves who ram-raided a petrol station in South Yorkshire are being hunted by police.

The Premier petrol station on Barnsley Road, West Melton, was targeted at around 4.30am on Saturday January 25.

A silver hatchback was driven repeatedly into the building, causing damage to the shutters, said a police spokeswoman.

“Three men are then reported to have got out of the vehicle and stolen items from the garage. It is not yet known what exactly has been stolen,” she added.

“The offenders then fled in the direction of Barnsley.”

Information can be given to police investigating the robbery via 101 quoting incident number 154 of January 25.

