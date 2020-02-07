Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Wrigley to introduce UK's first flavoured Maltesers product

John Wood · 07 February, 2020

Wrigley UK has announced it will be introducing the UK’s first flavoured Maltesers product – Mint Maltesers Buttons.

Laura Boothroyd, Maltesers senior brand manager, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be launching Mint Maltesers Buttons into the UK this year. Over the past three years we’ve seen the great success of Maltesers Buttons, with over five million households purchasing Buttons, and over two million then repeat purchasing.

“However, we also know that regular innovation is important to shoppers who are buying confectionery to share at home, with research showing that two-thirds of millennials purchased a new product on their last grocery trip.

“With this in mind, the Maltesers team continue to innovate our much-loved portfolio. We saw the great success of flavoured Maltesers driving huge consumer interest in the Australian market. Coupled with the UK’s existing love of Maltesers Buttons, we are confident that the launch of this latest Maltesers innovation will once again win over consumers.”

Mint Maltesers Buttons will launch market wide on the 9 March and will be available in a range of formats:

• Single. 32g (RRP £0.66);

• Treat Bag. 68g (RRP £1.19);

• Treat Bag Extra Free. 85g (RRP £1.19);

• Pouch. 102g (RRP £2.09).

The launch of Mint Maltesers Buttons will be backed by a £600,000 advertising campaign. With social media investment across Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, including influencer engagement, the brand aims to reach Millennials online as well as through out-of-home advertising. The campaign officially begins in March.

