Eurotank to look after CEC's forecourt sites

10 February, 2020

Lichfield-based Central England Co-operative (CEC) has contracted Eurotank to manage maintenance and ensure compliance across its network of 22 petrol filling stations (PFS). CEC trades across 16 counties, from the Midlands to the East coast. The agreement covers maintenance of pumps, gauges and electrics, with scope to also provide maintenance of tanks, pipework, civils and building fabric repairs all the aspects needed to keep CEC's fuel flowing.

Kevin Collins, head of facilities and technical services at CEC, said: "We are convenience retail experts and Eurotank are PFS experts so we make the ideal combination."

Michelle Brocklehurst, Eurotank's general manager, said: "We know more retailers are looking for an all-inclusive, comprehensive contract covering more areas of the forecourt as well as just fuelling equipment to keep their fuel flowing.

"This is Eurotank's first foray into managing the maintenance of more than just the pumps and gauges under one contract."

01782 969939www.eurotank.eu.com

