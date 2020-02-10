eXpresso Plus offers PG tips 2 Go tea solution

A drinks-to-go supplier claims its slim-line PG tips machine can fill a gap in retailers' drinks offer, following claims in The Sun that Shell suffered a consumer backlash after tea was removed from its Costa drinks machines.

eXpresso Plus suggests its PG tips machine can sit next to existing coffee-to-go solutions, including Costa Express, providing for customers wanting tea.

Manish Shah, founder and managing director of eXpresso Plus, said: "We are here to provide solutions to consumer demand and our PG tips tea-to-go machines do just that. We saw huge demand for a good brew across the UK six years ago and the demand is only getting stronger. "

