Transport secretary suggests ban could be as early as 2032

John Wood

Transport secretary Grant Shapps (Photo: )

The UK’s ban on sales of new petrol, diesel or hybrid cars and vans could start as early as 2032, according to transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Last week, the auto industry accused the Government of “moving the goalposts” after prime minister Boris Johnson said the date would be brought forward from 2040 to 2035, or earlier if possible.

But in an interview on BBC Radio 5 live on Wednesday, 12 February, Shapps said it would happen by 2035, “or even 2032,” adding there would be consultation.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are consulting on a range of possible dates to bring forward the end to the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans.

“The consultation proposal for this is 2035 – or earlier if a faster transition appears feasible – as well as including hybrids for the first time.”

