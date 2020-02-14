Maynards Bassetts launches Superfruit Jellies

John Wood

Confectionery brand Maynards Bassetts is aiming to tap into consumer desires for authenticity, higher real fruit content and added benefits with Superfruit Jellies, a new product launching this month.

Maynards Bassetts Superfruit Jellies are available in 130g bags and are soft jellies with a variety of flavours – papaya, pomegranate, blueberry and cranberry – in each pack.

Marta Sanso, senior brand manager joyful candy at Mondelēz International, said: “Candy is all about emotional connections, however, authenticity is a key trend – and new Superfruit Jellies perfectly tap into this. That’s why we’re introducing our new Maynards Bassetts Superfruit Jellies which are not only tasty but contain real fruit juice and are a source of vitamins, perfectly placed to bring incremental shoppers to the category.”

The launch will be supported by an extensive marketing campaign, including out of home, digital and social media advertising. Point of sale materials will be available to retailers to help disrupt shoppers at shelf and drive sales of the new launch.

