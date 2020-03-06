Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

The Kay Group promotes staff as it prepares for expansion

John Wood · 06 March, 2020
From left: Julie Fisher, Debra Waller and Tracy Williamson have all been promoted
From left: Julie Fisher, Debra Waller and Tracy Williamson have all been promoted
  (Photo:  )

Top 50 Indie The Kay Group has promoted four members of staff to new roles within the organisation as the company prepares to open new sites this year.

Debra Waller has been appointed assistant manager at the group’s Rockingham site, in Barnsley, after previously working as a customer service supervisor. She is set to assume her new role on Wednesday 1 April.

Julie Fisher has been promoted to the position of assistant manager at the Kay Group’s new Beighton site, in Sheffield.

She was previously customer service assistant at the group’s Rockingham service station, and moved into her new role at the Beighton development on Sunday 1 March, ahead of its opening in June.

Tracy Williamson has been promoted from customer service assistant manager to customers service manager. She is currently based at Rockingham service station, and will join the team at the new Beighton in April.

Stacey Richards has been promoted to customer service manager at The Kay Group’s flagship Ruabon service station, following a successful stint as Customer Service Assistant Manager at the same site.

Ken Kay, owner and CEO of The Kay Group, said: “We are delighted to announce these internal promotions for four rising stars within the company.

“Supporting and progressing the career development of our employees is of utmost importance to us as a group, and we have no doubt that Debra, Julie, Tracy and Stacey will flourish in their new roles.”

Over the past five years, The Kay Group has developed 10 new locations, including seven new-to-industry sites.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.0662.23134.89123.92
East Midlands126.76138.25123.89
London127.2866.90136.13124.17
North East124.75134.53121.76
North West125.8368.90135.56123.00
Northern Ireland123.92127.40121.01
Scotland125.97132.45122.45
South East127.7566.40136.64124.64
South West126.7169.90133.80123.52
Wales125.44132.52121.96
West Midlands126.7670.60136.77123.80
Yorkshire & Humber125.7868.90136.05122.80
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Government proposes to introduce E10 fuel...

Leicestershire service station sold in £1...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News