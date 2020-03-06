Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Caltex Australia rejects EG Group bid but offers talks

John Wood · 06 March, 2020
Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa
Euro Garages founders Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa
  (Photo:  )

Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group has had its takeover offer for Caltex Australia rebuffed, but has been offered the opportunity for further negotiations.

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange Caltex said “the EG proposal undervalues the company and does not represent compelling value for Caltex’s shareholders”.

But it added: “However, the Caltex Board considers that it is in the interests of Caltex shareholders to engage further with EG. Accordingly, Caltex has offered to engage further with EG in relation to a potential transaction. There is no certainty that the discussions between Caltex and EG will result in EG improving its proposal or in EG making a binding proposal.”

EG Group had offered A$3.9b (£2bn) in cash for Caltex’s convenience store business and separate shares in a new, listed infrastructure and refinery company made up of Caltex’s remaining assets.

It made the offer after its Canadian rival Alimentation Couche-Tard raised its bid for Caltex to A$8.8bn (£4.5bn).

EG Group already has a presence in Australia having last April completed the A$1.725bn (£910m) acquisition of Woolworth’s petrol business – a network of 540 sites.

Analysts said EG Group might run into issues with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, because it is among the top four petrol retailers in the country and would be bidding for a network that accounts for around 16% of petrol retail sales.

The 380 Euro Garages sites in the UK are part of an international portfolio of more than 5,600 EG Group sites in Europe, Australia and the US, where it has just shy of 1,700 sites.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a worldwide network of more than 14,800 stores including 410 Circle K sites across the island of Ireland.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.0662.23134.89123.92
East Midlands126.76138.25123.89
London127.2866.90136.13124.17
North East124.75134.53121.76
North West125.8368.90135.56123.00
Northern Ireland123.92127.40121.01
Scotland125.97132.45122.45
South East127.7566.40136.64124.64
South West126.7169.90133.80123.52
Wales125.44132.52121.96
West Midlands126.7670.60136.77123.80
Yorkshire & Humber125.7868.90136.05122.80
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Government proposes to introduce E10 fuel...

Leicestershire service station sold in £1...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News