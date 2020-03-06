Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars decline in February

John Wood · 06 March, 2020
Ford Fiesta is the UK's top selling car model
Ford Fiesta is the UK's top selling car model this year
  (Photo:  )

The UK new car market declined 2.9% in February, according to data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

It reported that 79,594 models were registered in the month, traditionally one of the year’s quietest ahead of the March number plate change, with the decline driven primarily by weak consumer confidence and uncertainty over what fuel technology to buy.

Demand for both diesel and petrol cars fell in the month, with registrations down 27.1% and 7.3% respectively, with diesel now accounting for just over a fifth of sales (21.9%).

Hybrids (HEVs) recorded an uplift of 71.9% to 4,154 units, while registrations of zero emission capable cars also continued to enjoy growth, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rising more than three-fold to 2,508 units and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) up 49.9% to 2,058. However, these vehicles still make up just 5.8% of the market; and BEVs only 3.2%.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Another month of decline for the new car market is especially concerning at a time when fleet renewal is so important in the fight against climate change. Next week’s Budget is the Chancellor’s opportunity to reverse this trend by restoring confidence to the market and showing that government is serious about delivering on its environmental ambitions. Industry has invested in the technology, with a huge influx of new zero- and ultra-low emission models coming to market in 2020, and we now need government to match this with a comprehensive package of incentives and infrastructure spending to accelerate demand.

“To drive the transition to zero emission motoring, we need carrots, not sticks – as the evidence shows, talk of bans and penalties only means people hang on to their older, more polluting vehicles for longer. It’s time for a change of approach, which means encouraging the consumer to invest in the cleanest new car that best suits their needs. If that is to be electric, government must take bold action to make these vehicles more affordable and as convenient to recharge as their petrol and diesel equivalents are to refuel.

“Environmental issues must be addressed now which means encouraging fleet renewal of all technologies, whether they be fully electric, hydrogen, hybrid or modern, efficient petrol and diesel engine cars, because these vehicles can deliver air quality and climate change improvements now. Until electric vehicle affordability and charging infrastructure gaps are addressed, these vehicles will remain a minority.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.0662.23134.89123.92
East Midlands126.76138.25123.89
London127.2866.90136.13124.17
North East124.75134.53121.76
North West125.8368.90135.56123.00
Northern Ireland123.92127.40121.01
Scotland125.97132.45122.45
South East127.7566.40136.64124.64
South West126.7169.90133.80123.52
Wales125.44132.52121.96
West Midlands126.7670.60136.77123.80
Yorkshire & Humber125.7868.90136.05122.80
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Government proposes to introduce E10 fuel...

Leicestershire service station sold in £1...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News