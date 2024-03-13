Haringey Council has introduced a surcharge for parking a diesel car in on-street bays across the borough.

The council said the surcharge, which began on March 1, was introduced after residents called for tougher action on higher polluting vehicles. Diesel drivers now have to pay 25% extra for parking in on-street bays.

The Council said implementation reaffirmed its commitment to prioritise health and wellbeing of residents in Haringey as well as combating the detrimental effects of air pollution.

Cllr Mike Hakata, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for climate action, environment and transport, said: “Our borough is home to nearly 300,000 residents and by taking decisive action to enhance air quality, we are not only safeguarding the environment but also prioritising the health and wellbeing of our residents - particularly those living above shops along our high streets.

“Haringey is a borough full of opportunities and talent – we want to ensure this continues and give people every chance to flourish. Therefore, it is vital that we invest in our community and their health and act fast where necessary. We hope this initiative will make people think twice about using diesel vehicles.

“This is just another step forward in our commitment to tackling the concerning rise in chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD and asthma. Together, we can help build a better, healthier and more sustainable Haringey.”