Emission-based parking charges will be introduced at all Bath & North East Somerset Council-owned car parks, with higher charges for diesel drivers.

The changes cover car parks in Keynsham, Midsomer Norton, Radstock and Saltford as well as all on-street parking locations in Bath.

The MiPermit app and new pay and display machines will calculate the charge for a vehicle automatically based on DVLA records. Drivers do not need to know their emissions or engine size when logging and paying for their stay.

Separate charging structures exist for diesel and non-diesel vehicles (with higher charges for more polluting diesel vehicles).

Once the changes have been implemented, a one-hour stay in a council-owned Bath car park will cost between £1.80 and £2.60, depending on vehicle emissions.

The council’s consultation on the proposed parking charges received 4,322 individual responses, as well as two signed petitions. In the consultation, 77% of respondents expressed concerns about air quality and its impact on health, while 58% felt it important to tackle and improve air quality.

Signage will be updated where required to reflect the new charging structure and the council is advising customers to check this signage when paying for their parking.