JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to menthol and capsule cigarette ban

John Wood

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has announced it will be launching a series of new alternative products with distinctive tobacco blends plus product and pack innovations ahead of the menthol and capsule cigarette ban.

The New Dual range (available across Sterling New Dual, Benson & Hedges New Blue Dual, Sovereign New Dual and Benson & Hedges New Dual) provides smokers with a new tobacco blend in a dual pack that has two sections of 10 cigarettes.

The same blend will also be available across Sterling New Superkings Green, Benson & Hedges New Superkings Green, Berkeley New Superkings Green and Mayfair New Green.

In addition, the new Sovereign Dual range also contains a new Flow Tech centre hole in the filter, which provides further product differentiation within the market.

Stephane Berset, JTI’s marketing vice president, commented: “The upcoming Menthol and Capsule cigarette ban mean smokers will be looking for a range of new alternatives. Therefore, we’ve worked to evolve our portfolio to cater to these needs with a raft of pack and filter innovations, distinctive new blends and unique taste alternatives, so adult smokers can continue to choose quality tobacco products they know and trust.”

The new products will be available from 20 May.

