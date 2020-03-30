Henderson Technology appoints Darren Nickels to its board

John Wood

Henderson Technology has announced the formal appointment of Darren Nickels to the role of retail technology operations director.

Ron Whitten, chief financial officer of Henderson Group, said: “Since joining the Henderson Group in 1998, Darren has been a key part of the growth of our technology services. I am pleased to announce his formal appointment to the board of Henderson Technology.

“We have identified key growth sectors and territories for our highly regarded EDGEPoS product and we anticipate this appointment will support our efforts in building further on the success and growth of our customer base across the UK and beyond.”

