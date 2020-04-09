Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Free webinar on the future of the tobacco category

Merril Boulton · 09 April, 2020

Forecourt Trader - and its sister brands Convenience Store and The Grocer - is hosting a webinar on the future of the tobacco category, which retailers can watch for free from their own mobile phone or computer.

With the impending ban on menthol and capsule cigarettes, and with adult smokers seeking out alternative products, retailers can hear from an expert panel about the changes in range needed to meet modern shopper needs and why innovative new methods of nicotine delivery help retailers comply with new legislation and changing consumer preferences. 

This is your chance to quiz experts on the future of tobacco retailing. Panellists include: Peter Nixon, managing director, Philip Morris Ltd; Alice Dolling; senior insight analyst, HIM/MCA; and Bally Singh, owner, Charles of Belgravia Convenience Store.

The webinar is being hosted by David Rees, the editor of Convenience Store, who commented: “The imminent ban on menthol and capsule cigarettes is one of the biggest measures to ever impact the tobacco category, and once again retailers and their staff will be in the front line when it comes to communicating the changes and suggesting alternatives to their regular purchase.

“Our webinar aims to answer any questions retailers might have about the transition, and also to paint a picture of what the tobacco and nicotine product category could look like in the future.”

Register using the following link:  https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=85F73CF8-B2C7-462E-94CC-2AFED1474328&AffiliateData=Forecourt_editorial-Web_Edito-NDT20

