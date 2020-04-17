Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police investigating burglary at Mansfield service station

John Wood · 17 April, 2020
police officer

Nottinghamshire Police officers investigating a report of a burglary at a service station are appealing for information and witnesses.

Police were called at around 2.30am on Sunday April 12 to the Texaco Service Station in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, after two men were thought to have broken into the premises before taking a quantity of cigarettes.

One of the men is described as wearing a dark tracksuit, wearing distinctive Nike trainers and gloves. It is thought he was carrying a sheet and wearing a scarf to cover his face. The men are thought to have fled the scene via Newcastle Street.

Police constable Matthew Wheatcroft, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have information that could help us in our investigation to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on businesses and we are committed to investigating all reports made to us thoroughly.

“If you saw the incident, have dashcam footage or any information that could help officers, please call 101 and quote incident number 78 of 12 April 2020.”

