Essar offers NHS staff a 10ppl discount on their fuel

John Wood

Ramsay MacDonald, Essar head of retail (Photo: )

Essar has joined forces with its retail dealers to give back to the front line NHS staff, by offering them 10ppl discount off their fuel from 7th May.

NHS staff can claim their discount when filling up their personal cars at Essar-branded retail forecourts by simply showing their NHS ID cards at the till point.

Ramsay MacDonald, Essar head of retail, said: “There aren’t many people who deserve to be rewarded more during the Coronavirus outbreak than NHS workers. We hope providing them with a discount is a small way for the energy industry to show its appreciation to them.”

“Essar recognises the extraordinary job that NHS workers are doing to care for others and they deserve all our support through this crisis. We have been delighted with the great response from Essar dealers, who have enthusiastically helped deliver this recognition across our dealer network.”

Terms and conditions apply. To find out more visit the Essar website: www.essar.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: