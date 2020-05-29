Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Vape Dinner Lady beefs up its menthol offer

John Wood · 29 May, 2020

Vaping firm Vape Dinner Lady has urged smokers and retailers to make the switch to vaping as the UK ban on menthol cigarettes has been enacted.

“For many years, menthol cigarette smokers have visited a store to buy their menthol tobacco or cigarettes, but from May 20 they were no longer able to do so. Retailers can offer smokers a vape alternative that is 95% less harmful, according to Public Health England,” said John Taylor, chief marketing officer for Vape Dinner Lady.

The company has added a new menthol flavour, Fresh Menthol, to join its existing Blue Menthol flavour giving smokers a choice of two menthol disposable e-cigarettes.

In addition to the new Fresh Menthol disposable e-cigarettes, Vape Dinner Lady is able to offer retailers seven menthol flavours in a range of 5 formats; there are also five flavours of Disposable E-Cigarettes now available.

John Taylor added, “Menthol cigarette sales are estimated to be worth 26% of the total UK tobacco market - that’s one in four cigarette sales gone overnight.

“Although the ban has been signposted since 2014 as part of the EU Tobacco Products Directive, we know the lack of a ‘sell-through period’ is going to cause concern within the retail channel already beset by Covid 19 challenges, but there are alternatives to menthol tobacco that have been designed for consumer convenience, such as our Disposable Menthol E-cigarettes which are pre-charged and pre-filled; users can open the box, tear open the foil packaging, and inhale to vape a great cooling flavour that is less harmful than tobacco. No mess, no fuss, and disposables cost less than a pack of 20 cigarettes.”

