Extra MSA Group has found itself one step closer to breaking ground on a new motorway service area (MSA) it first applied for permission for in 2019, after successfully mitigating against a planning condition related to great crested newts.

Planning permission for the MSA, located by Junction 11 of the M62, mid-way between Liverpool and Manchester at Birchwood, was initially refused by Warrington Borough Council in 2021.

The plans, which include a 100-room hotel, petrol station, EV charging hub, parking for 699 vehicles and associated amenities, were refused for reasons relating to Green Belt land use.

This decision was escalated to the Planning Inspectorate in 2022, with Extra MSA being granted permission to appeal the refusal notice. Planning permission was subsequently granted by the council in 2023.

One condition related to the Inspectorate’s decision, though, concerned great created newts, with Extra MSA being required to undertake further work investigating whether these protected animals were present at the site.

That condition has now been met, with a Great Crested Newt District Level Licensing Impact Assessment & Conservation Payment Certificate countersigned by Natural England having been issued, and Extra MSA being close to beginning works in earnest.