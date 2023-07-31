Perfetti Van Melle
Perfetti Van Melle is the world's second largest confectionery company. An Italian family-owned business formed over 120 years ago, it employs over 19,000 people, across 38 operating companies the world over. Perfetti Van Melle’s aim is to create innovative treats for a better future.
In the UK, Perfetti Van Melle is best-known for delicious confectionery brands including the exceptionally fresh, chewy sweet Mentos and Mentos Gum; family favourite Fruit-tella; the refreshing on-the-go mint Smint; and the world’s first lollipop, Chupa Chups.
- Promotional Feature
Growing your sweet sales
Confectionery is one of the top categories purchased on impulse in forecourts. However, following HFSS regulations and now the cost-of-living crisis, there are multiple challenges for the category to face. Find out how to boost your sweet sales.