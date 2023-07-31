Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle is the world's second largest confectionery company. An Italian family-owned business formed over 120 years ago, it employs over 19,000 people, across 38 operating companies the world over. Perfetti Van Melle’s aim is to create innovative treats for a better future.

In the UK, Perfetti Van Melle is best-known for delicious confectionery brands including the exceptionally fresh, chewy sweet Mentos and Mentos Gum; family favourite Fruit-tella; the refreshing on-the-go mint Smint; and the world’s first lollipop, Chupa Chups.