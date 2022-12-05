EDGEPoS by Henderson Technology
Henderson Technology is one of the largest EPOS suppliers in UK with over 840 sites installed globally. EDGEPoS is an award-winning EPOS system, designed by retailers, specifically for the convenience and fuel forecourt market.
Is this the future of forecourt retailing?
What does the future of forecourt retailing look like? In this article we take a look at Henderson’s community-focused forecourt site epitomising their latest thinking future concept strategy.
How investing in retail technology can boost forecourt efficiencies and sales
With costs going up, forecourts are looking at smart retail solutions to save money in store and grow efficiencies. Two forecourts leading with modern EDGEPoS technology tell us their story.
How electronic shelf edge labels can make forecourts more efficient
When one retail group decided to install a fuel EPOS system to cope with their extremely busy forecourts, the benefits that followed were transformational. The group’s General Manager explains why they embraced EDGEPoS.