Tomorrow the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee will quiz the retail industry on trends in shoplifting, and the role that facial recognition technology and the police might play.

The sessions, the second and third oral submissions for what has been described as a “short” shoplifting inquiry, can be followed live throughout the morning on Parliament TV

Giving evidence from 10.30am will be Paul Gerrard, public affairs and board secretariat director at The Co-op Group, and Professor Emmeline Taylor at School of Policy and Global Affairs at City, University of London.

Questions for them will include the impact of shoplifting and organised retail crime, and the effectiveness of policing and business partnerships such as Pegasus aimed at sharing intelligence on prolific offenders.

At 11.40am James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, will be among those taking questions on the impact of shoplifting on smaller retailers, and on the most effective strategies to combat the issue of repeat offenders and organised crime groups.

He will be joined by Sophie Jordan, manager at National Association of Business Crime Partnerships, and Adam Ratcliffe, operations director at Safer Business Network CIC.

You can also follow the committee on X @LordsJHACom