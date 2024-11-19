The Association of Convenience Stores has raised serious concerns over the Welsh government’s decision to create its own deposit return scheme (DRS).

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said this week that Cardiff has had to create its own DRS – which refunds customers for returning single-use drinks containers – because of complications as a result of the UK Internal Market Act of 2020, which has made it impossible to introduce it in parallel with the UK government.

Under the Welsh scheme, there will be a greater focus on the reuse of materials, and unlike the UK-wide plans, it will include glass.

Irranca-Davies said: “As a government, we remain committed to bringing forward a DRS which will deliver for Wales by supporting our ongoing transition to a circular economy. We will therefore continue our active engagement to develop a scheme that supports the transition to reuse for all drinks containers including those made from glass.”

The UK government had previously committed to delivering a deposit return scheme for the whole of the UK in October 2027. Yesterday’s announcement from the Welsh administration means that there will be two separate schemes set up in the UK, working on different timelines and management systems.

ACS chief executive James Lowman says: “We are extremely concerned that the Welsh government is doubling down on insisting on a different approach to a DRS than the rest of the UK. A unified approach across the UK is best for consumers, retailers and producers, and has the best chance of achieving meaningful change in recycling rates. The Welsh government’s separate approach will be confusing for everyone involved and disruptive to the delivery of DRS across the rest of UK.”

The Federation of Independent Retailers (the Fed) has also expressed some concerns at the Welsh government’s decision – coupled with its intention to include glass in its scheme – which it says will cause unnecessary confusion.

The Fed’s national president Mo Razzaq says: “Interoperability across the UK is vital, so that anyone buying a drinks can in England will have the confidence that they can return it in Wales.

“A single UK-wide scheme would be far more successful, efficient and effective, enabling shoppers to understand and embrace DRS as quickly as possible.”

Razzaq added: “The Fed has always been very supportive of a UK-wide DRS as we believe it has huge potential to boost recycling and curb litter – two issues that impact on the environment and people’s quality of life.”

Cardiff has not set out its intended timescales for the introduction of its own DRS, meaning that it is possible that the rest of the UK will have a scheme in place before Wales.