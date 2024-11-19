The Association of Convenience Stores has launched an extended version of its ‘Selling Vapes Responsibly’ guide to support retailers with the transition away from disposable vapes ahead of a ban on the products on June 1 next year.

The guide is produced with Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards as ”assured advice”, which means retailers can rely on this advice and the interpretations of how to comply with the new regulations, says the ACS.

The new guidance outlines the features vapes need to be legal for sale from next June, as well as what to do with disposable vapes unsold when the ban comes into force. From June 1, to be legal to sell vapes must be chargeable and refillable, as opposed to disposable vapes which are intended for a single use and are limited to 2ml of vape liquid.

Anyone selling disposable vapes from that date could be subject to a £200 fixed penalty notice, followed by further enforcement action if illicit activity continues.

ACS chief executive James Lowman says: “The introduction of a ban on disposable vapes next year will mark a major change for thousands of retailers that currently stock these products. We have produced this guide to help retailers with the transition and ensure that nobody falls on the wrong side of the law. It is important that any retailer selling vapes not only prepares themselves for the change, but also communicates with customers on the implications of the ban to avoid any potential confrontations or flashpoints in store.”

The government is introducing the ban to deal with the millions of disposable vapes that are thrown away every week. These products contain lithium batteries which are important to recycle, not just because they are a limited resource but because they are a potential fire risk if sent to landfill.

Since the start of 2024, retailers who sell vapes have been required to provide a takeback service for customers on a minimum of a ‘one for one’ basis (a customer can return a vape when they purchase a new one). The ACS guide sets out all of the requirements on retailers when taking back used vapes, storing them in their business and arranging for regular collection so that they can be recycled.

The guide also includes advice for retailers on how to spot an illicit product, with information on all of the things to look out for on the packaging and where to check the list of legitimate products, as well as advice on preventing underage sales and the use of Challenge25 to support colleagues.