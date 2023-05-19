The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has reiterated its support for tough enforcement action against those who sell vapes and other age-restricted products to under-age customers.

New figures released by ASH (Action on Smoking and Health) and YouGov show that of the 7.6% of young people (11-17 year olds) who currently vape, 72% usually buy vapes themselves. Of those, just over a quarter (26%) say they buy them from corner shops.

In its comprehensive guide on selling vapes responsibly, ACS encourages retailers to use the Challenge25 policy for the sale of vapes, as is already the case for other age-restricted products suxh as alcohol or tobacco.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “The vaping market has grown significantly in recent years, particularly for single-use ‘disposable’ products. The vast majority of retailers selling these products are responsible, community retailers that have clear and robust age verification policies in place, but there remain some businesses that are falling short. We welcome tough enforcement against any retailer found to be selling vapes to people under 18.”

The government recently announced an additional £3m in resources to tackle the illicit vaping market, aimed at removing illegal products from shelves.

An ACS guide to selling vapes responsibly and recognising legitimate products, which has been developed alongside Surrey and Buckinghamshire Trading Standards, is available