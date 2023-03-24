Almost half (47%) of Scottish independent retailers do not know how they will approach the deposit return scheme, which is due to go live on 16 August, according to new survey from the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS)

The Deposit Return Scheme in Scotland will introduce a 20p deposit on PET Plastic, glass and metal single-use containers between 50ml and 3ltrs. Consumers can get the deposit back when they return the containers to retailers, either via a dedicated Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) or through a manual returns process.

The latest Voice of Local Shops survey (VOLS) by the ACS also found that 13% of Scottish independent retailers do not know what a deposit return scheme is, with just months remaining until the scheme comes into force.

ACS has published comprehensive guidance on the Scottish scheme and a set of frequently asked questions on the details of the scheme in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Our research has shown that there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the deposit return scheme in Scotland, both in terms of understanding of what the scheme is and how retailers will participate.

“I encourage all retailers in Scotland to utilise our guide to help their decision making and implementation process in the coming months. We know from previous changes in legislation that there can be a tendency to leave things to the last minute. It’s absolutely crucial that everyone starts preparing as soon as possible to ensure that they’re ready for August.”

The survey also revealed that 12% of retailers intend to offer a reverse vending machine (RVM) in store, 9% intend to process the returns manually and 13% of retailers are planning to accept returns but have not yet made a decision how they intend to do this. Six per cent have decided to seek an exemption from offering a return point at their store.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland have also announced plans for a Deposit Return Scheme, coming into force in October 2025. ACS is currently consulting with the government on the appointment of a Deposit Management Organisation (DMO) ahead of the introduction of the scheme.

The full DRS Scotland guide is available on the ACS website here.