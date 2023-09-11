Top 50 Indie Ascona has announced a new partnership with Scarlets Rugby Club, one of the four professional rugby union teams in Wales, for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

As part the partnership, the first of its kind for Ascona, the group’s branding will be displayed on both the home and away kits which were unveiled earlier this month at Parc Y Scarlets. The branding will also feature heavily in digital and static form around the club’s stadium.

Ascona is also the player sponsor for scrum-half Archie Hughes next season. Hughes joined the Scarlets Academy in 2021 and made an instant impact on his debut for the senior side, scoring two tries in their victory over Nottingham. He was capped by Wales U20s during the 2022 Six Nations and was Wales’s first-choice at nine in the 2023 U20s Six Nations.

Darren Briggs, founder and managing director of Ascona Group, commented: “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Scarlets. Since we started Ascona back in 2011, supporting our local communities has been central to our culture, so we are thrilled to be partnering with such an iconic Welsh sports team.

“On a personal level, I am a huge supporter of Welsh rugby and it has been fantastic to see the club’s progress in recent years, as well as the support the club offers to young and talented players coming through out of the region.

“We look forward to the coming season with great excitement. Seeing the Scarlets playing with our logo on their shirts is another defining moment for Ascona and is further testament to all of the hard work the team has achieved over the years.

“Everyone at Ascona will be behind the players and their support team in the seasons ahead and we will be cheering them on in what should be a thrilling fixture against the Barbarians in a few weeks.”

Scarlets head of commercial Garan Evans said: “We are thrilled to welcome Darren and the Ascona Group to the Scarlets family. They are a west Wales company who have shown incredible growth in recent years and have community very much at their heart. We look forward to some exciting announcements in the coming weeks before welcoming the team to the Parc for what promises to be a fantastic occasion for the Barbarians game next month.”