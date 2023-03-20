Top 50 Indie Ascona Group has made Wales Air Ambulance its charity partner for the 2023/24 financial year.

Ascona has made an initial donation of £10,000, and over the next 12 months, 25p donations will be available to be paid via card machines across all of its sites in Wales and Ascona has committed to match each donation up to total value of £50,000.

In addition, the Wales Air Ambulance will share in the proceeds of Nisa Retail’s ‘Making a Difference Locally’ fund, which is expected to amount to a further £10,000 in contributions from purchases made at Ascona sites in Wales.

Ascona anticipates raising over £100,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance by the end of the 2023/24 financial year, through all of the proposed fundraising activities.

The partnership will help to support the Wales Air Ambulance in its mission to deliver lifesaving medical care to people across Wales, whenever and wherever they need it. The service relies entirely on charitable donations to raise the £8m in funds required to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the roads across Wales.

Darren Briggs, chief executive of Ascona Group commented: “Since we started Ascona back in 2011, supporting our local communities has been central to our culture so we are proud to support the Wales Air Ambulance Charity in their vital work as they continue to deliver lifesaving medical care to people across Wales.

“Over the years, we have raised and donated over £200,000 for many different charities that help Welsh communities and their people and with the Wales Air Ambulance as our charity partner for the next 12 months, we are truly excited to make a difference to such an iconic charity.”

Siany Martin, Corporate Fundraiser at the Wales Air Ambulance, commented: “We are delighted that Ascona has selected us as their charity of the year. Despite the vital work our people carry out on a daily basis, we receive no direct funding so we truly rely on the support from the people of Wales to make sure we can continue to serve them. Together with the rest of the team, I’d like to thank Darren and everyone at Ascona for their most generous donation and continued support.”