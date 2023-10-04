Thieves used a JCB to steal an ATM from a BP service station in Casterton Road, Tickencote in the east Midlands. Police were called at 2.17am on Monday following a report that a telehandler had been used to steal the ATM which was on an outside wall of the forecourt’s Spar shop. The ATM was put on the back of a vehicle and driven away.

Leicestershire Police said no injuries had been reported following the incident and arrangements were being made for the wall to be structurally assessed for safety reasons.

An investigation into the incident is in its early stages and full enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances of the report.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident, who has not already spoken with police, is asked to make contact via the Leicestershire Police website or by calling 101 quoting incident 23*610506.