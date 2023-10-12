A driver collided with the glass front of the G&E Murgatroyd Spar store at Lostock Hall, south of Preston on Tuesday.

According to the Lancashire Post, police and fire crews were called to the Shell forecourt at the junction of Brownedge Road and Todd Lane South at around 9.30am.

No one was injured but the driver was reportedly left shaken and an ambulance was called to the scene to check on him.

The Spar was closed while emergency services attended and repairs were made to the store front.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge attended the scene on Brownedge Road, there was no sign of fire and no persons were trapped.

“One person was assessed by North West Ambulance Service Trust. Firefighters made the scene safe and were in attendance for approximately four hours.”