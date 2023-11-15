Watford Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries following the theft of items from a service station.

The police said that the BP Mill End SF Connect in Uxbridge Road in Rickmansworth has been targeted several times where alcohol, steaks, soft drinks and sweets have been taken.

PC Christian Gottmann from the Rickmansworth Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We would like to speak to the people pictured as we believe they were in the area around the time of the thefts and may have information that can assist our enquiries.

“If you are pictured or you have information that could identify these individuals please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can get in touch by emailing Christian.Gottmann@herts.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/78655/23.